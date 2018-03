If you don’t smoke and you find yourself walking behind someone who does, it can be unpleasant.

Now a New York City Councilman wants to do something about it.

“My bill is very simple, no smoking and walking on New York City Sidewalks,” said Queens Councilman Peter Koo.

His bill would make it a misdemeanor to walk while smoking, likely punishable by a fine of $50.

