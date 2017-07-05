NYC Cop Dies After Being Shot in 'Unprovoked Attack': Police

A female New York City police officer has died after being shot in the Bronx early Wednesday in what police described as an “unprovoked attack.”

Police rushed to the scene in Fordham in the area of 183rd Street and Morris Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The officer, identified as 48-year-old Miosotis Familia, was sitting in a marked NYPD command vehicle with her partner when she was shot, Commissioner James P. O’Neill said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

O’Neill said the suspect fired through the window of the car, striking the officer in the head. Her partner immediately radioed in for assistance.

“We are conducting an extensive search for video at this time,” O’Neill said at the press conference. “Based off what we know right now, it’s clear this was an unprovoked attack on a police officer who are assigned to keep the people of this great city safe.”

