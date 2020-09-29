NYC "Mask Patrol" To "Aggressively" Enforce Face Covering Mandate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a press briefing on Tuesday new measures intended to “aggressively” enforce his mandatory mask order throughout the city.

Addressing alleged coronavirus “hotspots” in neighborhoods across the five boroughs, de Blasio said the city is adding hundreds of “Trace Corps” members to track COVID-positive New Yorkers and hundreds of additional city agency workers who will distribute masks and issue fines.

The city workers will be “handing out masks for free, encouraging testing, getting people good information and pushing back against misinformation,” according to the mayor.

Two new “enforcement measures” were announced during the briefing, including offering free face coverings to people without one and issuing fines to those who refuse.

“That will happen aggressively,” de Blasio declared. “Clearly, our goal, of course, is to give everyone a free face mask and get them to wear it.”

He continued, “We don’t want to fine people, if we have to we will, and that will begin on a large scale today.”

Meanwhile, just last week, Sarah Palin’s Mama Grizzly Radio network obtained photos of a bare-faced de Blasio chatting with a pal.

