NYC Mayor Accused of Using Counterterrorism Plane For Vacation Travel

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is under fire for reportedly using an NYPD counterterrorism plane for vacation travels to Canada.

The $3 million Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft picked up de Blasio from Montreal on Thursday during his vacation so he could attend a street renaming ceremony for a fallen NYPD detective, according to reports.

He then reportedly used the same plane to return to Montreal.

“NYPD is transporting him in their plane,” de Blasio spokesman Eric Phillips told The New York Post.

The move is questionable and not a good use of resources, according to police.

“It is very unusual to go on an international flight to go pick up the mayor,” one source said.

“I think it’s excessive, because that wasn’t what that plane was designed to do. It’s designed for counterterrorism measures. To go to Canada to get the mayor? It’s excessive.”

The NYPD and Mayor’s Office refused to comment on who decided to use the plane, or “how much the trip cost taxpayers or why the mayor didn’t take a commercial flight — which is about $300 round-trip,” the Post reported.

“The NYPD, as a longstanding matter of policy, does not comment on specific details regarding the protection of elected officials,” a spokesman said.

“However, careful consideration is made to ensure that the work of the security detail has no impact on other NYPD operations.”

The New York Mayor’s sense of entitlement couldn’t be more apparent.

Considering de Blasio’s communist sentiments about private property, it shouldn’t come as a surprise he wants to be able to use anything the taxpayer subsidizes for his personal benefit.