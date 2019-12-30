NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Blames Anti-Semitic Attacks On Hate ‘Emanating From Washington’

Image Credits: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed hate “emanating from Washington” Sunday for anti-Semitic attacks throughout the country.

The mayor told Fox News’s Ed Henry on “America’s News HQ” that hate is “having an effect on all of us.”

“I also want us to be clear what’s happening here,” de Blasio said Sunday. “An atmosphere of hate has been developing in this country over the last few years. A lot of it is emanating from Washington, and it’s having an effect on all of us.”


Henry questioned de Blasio as to whether the New York mayor was blaming President Donald Trump for the attacks, to which de Blasio responded, “Not just the president — I’m saying, but we have to be clear. We need a different tone starting in Washington.”

“We had, by the way, with Democrats and Republicans, both in the White House, that encouraged this country to actually find some unity and some common ground,” de Blasio added. “We haven’t had that for the last few years.”

De Blasio’s comments came after an attacker stabbed five people Saturday night in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home. Police arrested a suspect about two hours later in New York City, according to NBC.

Trump tweeted about the incident Sunday afternoon.

“The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific,” the president said. “We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery.”


