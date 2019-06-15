NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: Impeach Trump for Treason

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said President Donald Trump committed treason when he said he would accept “dirt” on political opponents from foreign countries.

De Blasio said, “What happened the other day changed my mind because that was treason.”

He continued, “That was treason, what he said was openly treason. It was an invitation to hostile foreign governments to find information on American leaders and give it to Donald Trump to help Donald Trump.”

He added, “I heard that, and I said, ‘That’s the last straw. They should begin impeachment proceedings.”



