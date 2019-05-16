NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Viciously Mocked on New York Post Cover

Image Credits: Yana Paskova/Getty Images.

The New York Post gave its opinion on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s presidential announcement, skewering him on the front page of the newspaper Thursday.

In a cover page coinciding with the Democrat’s official announcement, the Post published an image compilation of people laughing hysterically at the mayor.

It’s been a rough week for de Blasio.

During his official announcement on Good Morning America Thursday, protesters yelled, “Liar! Liar!” at him outside the studio.

Trump supporters also used the Trump Tower escalator to crash a Green New Deal rally attended by de Blasio Monday, holding up signs mocking the Democrat and promoting Trump 2020.


