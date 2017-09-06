NYC Mayor Goes Full Commie, Calls For End of Private Property

In an interview with New York Magazine, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio revealed his distaste for one of America’s oldest institutions of freedom… private property.

When Chris Smith asked De Blasio about reducing income inequality in New York City, he said this:

What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property. I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse, which I hear every day, in every kind of community, that they would like things to be planned in accordance to their needs. And I would, too. Unfortunately, what stands in the way of that is hundreds of years of history that have elevated property rights and wealth to the point that that’s the reality that calls the tune on a lot of development.

The comments clearly advocate a Communist-style, government-controlled private property system.

The Daily Wire accurately compared the quote to the teachings of Karl Marx, specifically an excerpt from the 1875 essay, “Critique of the Gotha Program,” which can be seen below.

In a higher phase of communist society, after the enslaving subordination of the individual to the division of labor, and therewith also the antithesis between mental and physical labor, has vanished; after labor has become not only a means of life but life’s prime want; after the productive forces have also increased with the all-around development of the individual, and all the springs of co-operative wealth flow more abundantly—only then can the narrow horizon of bourgeois right be crossed in its entirety and society inscribe on its banners: From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs!

This is not the first time De Blasio has showed sympathy for Communist ideology.

In May of this year, De Blasio was blasted for marching in a NYC parade with Communist Puerto Rican terrorist Oscar López Rivera, and then months later marching alongside Antifa in an anti-Trump protest.

In 2016, De Blasio also gave a half million dollars to Sharia Law supporter and anti-Trump activist, Linda Sarsour.