NYC School Cancels Daddy-Daughter Dance Over Gender-Neutral Policy

Officials opted to postpone the father-daughter dance at a school in Staten Island because it excludes other genders, claiming city policies forced them to scrap the tradition.

Some parents say being politically correct has gone too far. As for the disappointed girls at PS 65, they say they’ve been getting ready for the dance for months.

“I’ve got my shoes, I got my dress,” one student said.

“It’s really fun! I go with my dad, I see my friends,” Victoria Cugini said.

This year’s dance was supposed to be on Friday, right before Valentine’s Day, but the school’s principal directed the Parent-Teacher Association to reschedule it because of the Department of Education’s gender-neutral policy. It was originally put in place a year ago and requires school events to include all types of students and families.

