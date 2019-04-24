NYC Transforms Into A Socialist Hellhole

New York City boasted a proposed 47 total skyscrapers to loom over Manhattan in the coming decade.

These spires of steel and glass representing the success of a free market industrial society are too much for New York’s mayor and potential 2020 presidential candidate Bill De Blasio, a self-avowed socialist who aims to take the baton From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and plunge the failed Green New Deal into the heart of America’s financial hub.

New York City, much like San Francisco and California, has become yet another mad scientist’s laboratory for socialism, a dangerous disease that could take the U.S. financial system down with it.