NYPD Allowed Epstein to Violate Court Order If He Registered With Them Every 90 days

Image Credits: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein never reported where he was staying to the NYPD, despite the orders of a Manhattan judge to do so every 90 days.

Epstein – who owns a $77 million mansion on the Upper East Side – should have reported his residency some 34 times before he was charged with child sex trafficking on Monday.

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Under the state’s Sex Offender’s Registration Act, Epstein could have faced felony charges over not reporting after New York ruled he was a ‘high risk’ Level 3 offender as a result of his 2008 conviction in Florida.

