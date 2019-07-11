NYPD Allowed Epstein to Violate Court Order If He Registered With Them Every 90 days

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein never reported where he was staying to the NYPD, despite the orders of a Manhattan judge to do so every 90 days.

Epstein – who owns a $77 million mansion on the Upper East Side – should have reported his residency some 34 times before he was charged with child sex trafficking on Monday.

Under the state’s Sex Offender’s Registration Act, Epstein could have faced felony charges over not reporting after New York ruled he was a ‘high risk’ Level 3 offender as a result of his 2008 conviction in Florida.

