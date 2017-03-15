NYPD: Man Severely Beaten At Brooklyn Restaurant After Offering To Pay For Assailants' Meal

A 37-year-old man was hospitalized after an altercation with other customers at a fast food restaurant in Brooklyn. Police say the victim offered to help pay for their meal, and one of the attackers reportedly said in reply, “I’ve got money, I’ve got money… Mind your f—ing business!”

The incident occurred on March 1st, around 7:30 p.m., at the Texas Chicken and Burgers at 521 Ocean Avenue in Prospect Park South. The NYPD is looking for four suspects, and says that two of them were inside the restaurant when the trouble started. “The victim was sitting in a booth near the cashier’s counter as customers lined up. Two men came in, and one said loudly that no one would give him a dollar,” sources told the Daily News, which reports that the victim was also beaten with his own cane.

From the NYPD:

The dispute escalated to the point where the individuals attacked the victim, striking him with their fists and with his cane. Upon attempting to defend himself, the individuals, along with two others who enter the location, begin to further attack the victim by punching him, kicking him in his head and body, and striking him with his cane. After those who assaulted him fled, another male enters and appears to remove the victim’s property.

