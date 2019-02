The NYPD is warning police officers about a possible threat from the MS-13 gang, particularly when they are off-duty.

CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports that in a bulletin the NYPD put out this alert: “Members of MS-13 are looking to ‘hit’ NYPD police officers, specifically in the Brentwood/Central Islip area as well as possibly Patchogue.”

The bulletin says that the gang members would carry out the attacks on off-duty officers “in order to gain street credibility.”

Read more