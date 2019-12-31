NYT Calls Pro-Iran Militia Who Stormed US Embassy in Iraq "Mourners"

The New York Times (NYT) called a pro-Iran militia that attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday a group of “mourners” in a complete misrepresentation of the violent horde.

“Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the United States Embassy in Baghdad, shouting ‘Down, down USA!,’ in response to deadly American airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters,” the NYT tweeted.

Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the United States Embassy in Baghdad, shouting “Down, down USA!,” in response to deadly American airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters https://t.co/jrAtON72eR — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 31, 2019

“Mourners.” It’s not hard to see which side the New York Times sympathizes with here https://t.co/kjcPW9XTd7 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 31, 2019

The assault on the embassy comes in response to recent U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria who killed a U.S. military contractor last week.

The violent anti-American terrorists chanted “No, no to America, no, no to Israel,” while storming the building and setting it on fire.

BREAKING: footages of Iran backed Shii militia setting firing to #US embassy wall in #Iraq pic.twitter.com/hv6E1ipqls — mina bai (@bai_mina) December 31, 2019

Kata’ib Hezbollah, a group behind the attack, is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), proving the assault is a terrorist act and that individuals involved are not “mourners” but enemy combatants.

Kata'ib Hezbollah is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and the attack should be treated as a terrorist attack and not a bunch of "protesters" getting out of controlhttps://t.co/do8GT83AKX https://t.co/ypsbg3zmoB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 31, 2019

Suspiciously, one of the men who took part in the attack, Hadi al-Amiri, visited with President Obama at The White House in 2011.

Did you know Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri, who led today's raid on the US Embassy in Iraq, was once invited to the @WhiteHouse by @BarackObama?

FYI: Ameri & the Badr Corps get their salary & orders from Iran's dictator Ali Khamenei. CC: @realDonaldTrump @VP @SecPompeo @PressSec pic.twitter.com/sEORXzSpNB — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) December 31, 2019

Why is the New York Times covering for a group of America-hating terrorists?

