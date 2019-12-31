NYT Calls Pro-Iran Militia Who Stormed US Embassy in Iraq "Mourners"

The New York Times (NYT) called a pro-Iran militia that attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday a group of “mourners” in a complete misrepresentation of the violent horde.

“Hundreds of Iraqi mourners tried to storm the United States Embassy in Baghdad, shouting ‘Down, down USA!,’ in response to deadly American airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters,” the NYT tweeted.

The assault on the embassy comes in response to recent U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria who killed a U.S. military contractor last week.

The violent anti-American terrorists chanted “No, no to America, no, no to Israel,” while storming the building and setting it on fire.

Kata’ib Hezbollah, a group behind the attack, is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), proving the assault is a terrorist act and that individuals involved are not “mourners” but enemy combatants.

Suspiciously, one of the men who took part in the attack, Hadi al-Amiri, visited with President Obama at The White House in 2011.

Why is the New York Times covering for a group of America-hating terrorists?

