NYT Changes Trump Headline After Caving To Democrat Backlash -- Again

The New York Times has once again changed its front-page headline about President Trump after receiving intense backlash by the left.

The original Tuesday headline read “AS CHAOS SPREADS, TRUMP VOWS TO ‘END IT NOW'”, referring to the widespread far-left riots gripping the nation.

Take a good look at this accurate cover from the New York Times before they change it Blue-check Twitter is going bonkers over it… pic.twitter.com/BVGWWl4dd8 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) June 2, 2020

The accurate headline, which for once didn’t portray Trump in a negative light, drew the ire of the left, including prominent socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Tom, this is embarrassing. I’d be ashamed to work for a place that put this out. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 2, 2020

You need a second edition quicker than normal because this headline is INSANE when he had peaceful Americans gassed. — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) June 2, 2020

May as well have said “Our Fearless Leader Vows to Defeat Hooligans” TERRIBLE AND EMBARRASSING — Jessica Hische (@jessicahische) June 2, 2020

Fuck you. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 2, 2020

The Times predictably caved to the left’s pressure just 12 hours later, changing its headline to “TRUMP THREATENS TO SEND TROOPS INTO STATES.”

Holy shit I called it: pic.twitter.com/FQyx1pBMBp — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) June 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time The Times changed its front-page headline to appease its leftist readers.

In August, The Times’ changed its headline about the president’s statements over a mass shooting from “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM” to “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS” after the leftist hate mob freaked out, led once again by AOC.

Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

Remember, this same paper also runs cover for Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden’s inappropriate touching of women and girls, and “Spirit Cooking” occultist Marina Abramovic.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

The New York Times would have us all believe that the United States was founded in 1619 when Africans were brought to the New World as a slavery market existed worldwide.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!