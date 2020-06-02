NYT Changes Trump Headline After Caving To Democrat Backlash -- Again

The New York Times has once again changed its front-page headline about President Trump after receiving intense backlash by the left.

The original Tuesday headline read “AS CHAOS SPREADS, TRUMP VOWS TO ‘END IT NOW'”, referring to the widespread far-left riots gripping the nation.

The accurate headline, which for once didn’t portray Trump in a negative light, drew the ire of the left, including prominent socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

The Times predictably caved to the left’s pressure just 12 hours later, changing its headline to “TRUMP THREATENS TO SEND TROOPS INTO STATES.”

This isn’t the first time The Times changed its front-page headline to appease its leftist readers.

In August, The Times’ changed its headline about the president’s statements over a mass shooting from “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM” to “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS” after the leftist hate mob freaked out, led once again by AOC.

Remember, this same paper also runs cover for Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden’s inappropriate touching of women and girls, and “Spirit Cooking” occultist Marina Abramovic.

The New York Times would have us all believe that the United States was founded in 1619 when Africans were brought to the New World as a slavery market existed worldwide.

