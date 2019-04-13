NYT Columnist Backs Reparations Due To The 'Election of Trump'

On the PBS NewsHour, New York Times columnist David Brooks is somehow expected to be identified as the conservative (or at least center-right) pundit, and he keeps sounding like a leftist instead. On Friday, he came out for reparations because “we’re in a make-or-break moment on race” due to “the election of Trump.”

DAVID BROOKS: “On reparations, I support them, but not for the reasons Joe Biden says. It’s not an act of guilt. It’s not an act of, we did something wrong. It’s a show of respect. It’s a show of respect for the injustices that minorities, members of the African-American community have suffered in our society for hundreds of years, not just slavery, but red-lining and all the way up to the president.”

“So we show respect, and we do it as an act of regard and as an act of resetting. And I have just come to the conclusion. I changed my mind about it, because the practicalities of doing it are really hard. But I changed my mind about it because it just feels like we’re in a make-or-break moment on race. The election of Trump, the atmosphere this has created has created a movement where aggressive gestures have to be taken to show that we’re all part of the same country.”

Elsewhere in the show, PBS produced an eight-minute segment on the Democrats discussing reparations — “40 acres and a Tesla” — and included an old 1975 quote from Joe Biden that expressed the classic opposing view on reparations: Why should today’s Americans pay for a 300-year-old injustice?

