NYT Columnist: Deport Americans, Not Illegal Immigrants

Daily Caller

June 19, 2017

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, who calls himself a conservative, argued it would be better to deport lazy Americans than illegal immigrants in a tongue-in-cheek op-ed published in Saturday’s paper.

“The United States has too many people who don’t work hard, don’t believe in God, don’t contribute much to society and don’t appreciate the greatness of the American system,” Stephens wrote in the piece.

He argued that this description applies to many American citizens whose families have been in the country for generations.

He then goes on to break down how American natives are more likely to be locked up, less educated, less religious, less entrepreneurial, more likely to have children out of wedlock, count more teen delinquents among their ranks and have fewer children than their immigrant — both legal and illegal — peers.

