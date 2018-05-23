NYT Columnist Worries Mueller Investigation Actually Helping Trump

New York Times columnist Frank Bruni expressed his alarm on Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling could actually be helping President Donald Trump.

The Mueller investigation, Bruni argued, is dominating media coverage to the extent it’s crowding out coverage of what Trump and his administration are actually doing.

“Maybe the just-published Politico report of Trump’s deliberate, cavalier use of a cellphone that doesn’t have strict security safeguards would be getting extra attention” if not for the Mueller investigation, Bruni pondered.

“Without Mueller and Russia, Scott Pruitt would be closer to center stage, with an even brighter, harsher spotlight on him,” the liberal columnist continued.


