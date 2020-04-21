NYT Defends 'Spirit Cooking' Witch Marina Abramovic After Microsoft Ad Backlash

The New York Times ran cover for “Spirit Cooking” performance artist Marina Abramovic after she and Microsoft received swift online backlash over her role in a commercial promoting virtual reality headgear.

The visually unsettling ad showcased Microsoft’s Hololens 2 “mixed reality” device, with Abramovich explaining why the new tech appealed to her unusually dark tastes.

But Microsoft quietly removed the ad from YouTube last week after it had received over 24,000 dislikes within 24 hours and widespread disapproval of Abramovic, well-known in elite circles and pop culture as a black magic ritualist.

Now the New York Times is running cover for the “performance artist” by portraying her as a victim in a Tuesday article called “Marina Abramovic Just Wants Conspiracy Theorists to Let Her Be.”

The piece begins by justifying Abramovic’s past “violent” and “bloody” work, then goes on to call the bizarre Microsoft ad about virtual reality “some P.R. fluff.”



“Ms. Abramovic’s work can be violent, sometimes bloody, but the Microsoft video was more innocuous: It was focused on “The Life,” in which museumgoers wear special headsets so that Ms. Abramovic seems to appear before then,” the Times reported.

“The video was essentially some P.R. fluff for the tech company’s role in the artwork, which is scheduled to be auctioned by Christie’s in October. But in one corner of the internet, it was seen as something else entirely: evidence of a Satanist conspiracy.”

The Times then blames Infowars for simply pointing out Abramovic’s past “performances” and links to the Hollywood and political elite, which was revealed by WikiLeaks in Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s emails.

“Soon after the film appeared, it was being discussed in those terms on Reddit and other social media platforms. An article on the conspiracy theory website Infowars accused Microsoft of working with a ‘witch,’ a ‘black magic performer’ and a ‘Luciferian individual.'”

“I need to open my heart,” Abramovic said. “I really want to ask these people, ‘Can you stop with this? Can you stop harassing me? Can’t you see that this is just the art I’ve been doing for 50 years of my life?’”

“I am an artist, not a Satanist,” she added.

Right…posing with a flayed goat head in a blood-red vinyl outfit and brewing blood/feces/semen/breast milk cocktails is just art!

That totally explains why convicted child trafficker and NXIVM occultist Allison Mack posted a picture of Abramovic on her social media just before fleeing to Mexico in 2018 prior to her arrest — she’s just a talented “artist.”

Take a look at some of Abramovic’s “art” and decide for yourself.

A word of advice for Abramovic: If you aren’t prepared to receive criticism for appearances in widely-viewed advertisements, maybe you shouldn’t do them. God bless!

Though Infowars would love to take credit for starting the outrage against Abramovic, the YouTube dislikes for the Microsoft ad were already over 24,000 by the time Infowars reported on it, evidence of her established unpopularity. Watch Alex Jones break this down and more about the Satanic globalist agenda below:

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Microsoft has jumped the shark, this time employing known “Spirit Cooking” priestess Marina Abramovic to push their virtual reality headgear.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!