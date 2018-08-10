NYT Feature Writer Deletes Tweet Criticizing Racist Hire Sarah Jeong

A New York Times writer was shouted down by leftists after she called out her editorial board’s racist new hire Sarah Jeong.

Infowars-obsessed writer Elizabeth Williamson was forced to delete a tweet Thursday criticizing Jeong after a Twitter mob descended on her.

In the supposedly offensive tweet, Williamson promoted an opinion piece from colleague Bret Stephens while commenting, “Here’s @BretStephensNYT offering a classy welcome to a colleague who has yet to prove she deserves one.”

As The Wrap explains, “An outraged mob of Jeong defenders swiftly swarmed the tweet, generating hundreds of comments.”

Two hours later, Williamson deleted her tweet and issued an apology.

“I just deleted my earlier tweet about this column. It was inappropriate. I apologize,” wrote Williamson.

The Wrap notes it’s unclear whether Williamson’s tweet violated The Times’ social media guidelines for journalists.

However, Williamson’s tweet was nowhere near as inappropriate as those published by Jeong, who made numerous hateful statements against white people, police officers and men in general.

“Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins,” the former Verge editor wrote in one tweet.

“Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men,” Jeong wrote in another racist tweet.

Jeong apologists rallied in her defense, condemning Williamson:

Following discovery of her tweets, Jeong claimed she was trolling her trolls, while The New York Times issued a statement defending their decision to hire her.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Slams NFL Players For Kneeling During First Preseason Games

Trump Slams NFL Players For Kneeling During First Preseason Games

U.S. News
Comments
VIDEO: Violent Berkeley Protesters Vandalize City Vehicles, Recruiting Center

VIDEO: Violent Berkeley Protesters Vandalize City Vehicles, Recruiting Center

U.S. News
Comments

California Bill Would Require Women On Corporate Boards

U.S. News
comments

Big Tech Shows “Net Neutrality” Battle Was About Power, Not an “Open Internet”

U.S. News
comments

50+ Illegal Pot Grows Raided In Denver Metro Area

U.S. News
comments

Comments