NYT Feature Writer Deletes Tweet Criticizing Racist Hire Sarah Jeong

A New York Times writer was shouted down by leftists after she called out her editorial board’s racist new hire Sarah Jeong.

Infowars-obsessed writer Elizabeth Williamson was forced to delete a tweet Thursday criticizing Jeong after a Twitter mob descended on her.

In the supposedly offensive tweet, Williamson promoted an opinion piece from colleague Bret Stephens while commenting, “Here’s @BretStephensNYT offering a classy welcome to a colleague who has yet to prove she deserves one.”

As The Wrap explains, “An outraged mob of Jeong defenders swiftly swarmed the tweet, generating hundreds of comments.”

Two hours later, Williamson deleted her tweet and issued an apology.

I just deleted my earlier tweet about this column. It was inappropriate. I apologize. https://t.co/Z6tNMHHzMD — Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) August 9, 2018

“I just deleted my earlier tweet about this column. It was inappropriate. I apologize,” wrote Williamson.

The Wrap notes it’s unclear whether Williamson’s tweet violated The Times’ social media guidelines for journalists.

“Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins,” the former Verge editor wrote in one tweet.

“Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men,” Jeong wrote in another racist tweet.

Jeong apologists rallied in her defense, condemning Williamson:

Following discovery of her tweets, Jeong claimed she was trolling her trolls, while The New York Times issued a statement defending their decision to hire her.

