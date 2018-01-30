NYT "Journalists": Don't Give Trump Credit for Good State of the Union Speech

Journalists and commentators are pressuring their peers to avoid giving President Trump any credit for delivering a good State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Trump is scheduled to give his remarks after 9 p.m. from the U.S. Capitol, and will emphasize “a safe, strong and proud America.” Attending as guests of the president and first lady Melania Trump are families of victims killed by illegal immigrants and people affected by the opioid crisis.

But the news media are signaling that it shouldn’t be seen as a shining moment for Trump.

