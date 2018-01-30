NYT "Journalists": Don't Give Trump Credit for Good State of the Union Speech

Journalists and commentators are pressuring their peers to avoid giving President Trump any credit for delivering a good State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Trump is scheduled to give his remarks after 9 p.m. from the U.S. Capitol, and will emphasize “a safe, strong and proud America.” Attending as guests of the president and first lady Melania Trump are families of victims killed by illegal immigrants and people affected by the opioid crisis.

Let me throw down the gauntlet NOW: If anyone comes on my tv tomorrow night after the SOTU saying whatever speech Trump READS somehow makes his sound good/presidential/unifying, I’m turning you off and never listening again. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 29, 2018

But the news media are signaling that it shouldn’t be seen as a shining moment for Trump.

