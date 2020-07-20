NYT Just Doxxed Tucker Carlson's Home Address

The New York Times is publishing a story on where Tucker Carlson and his family live, to which the Fox News host called an “incitement to violence” against his family that has nothing to do with journalism.

The story is even more alarming given that a federal judge’s son was just brutally murdered by a man who knocked on their door posing as a FedEx delivery driver.

“Last week, the New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live,” Carlson said. “As a matter of journalism, there is no conceivable justification for a story like that.”

“The paper is not alleging that we’re not doing anything wrong and we haven’t.”

“So why is the New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why: to hurt us,” he added. “To injure my wife and kids so I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them.”

Tucker responds to intrusive reporting by The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/xj4z69G9cA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 21, 2020

Antifa had already showed up to Carlson’s previous residence Washington, DC, leading Carlson’s wife to call 911 after they damaged the front door.

As mentioned, a front-door attack at the residence of a federal judge on Sunday night left her son dead after he opened the door to whom he thought was a FedEx delivery driver.

The judge’s husband was also wounded in the attack.

Interestingly, the judge was overseeing an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who say the bank failed to monitor “high-risk” clients like Jeffrey Epstein, leaving some to suggest the shooting may be somehow related to the now-dead sex offender given how, nowadays, even the most remote links to Epstein fuel suspicion.



