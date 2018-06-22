NYT Mocked After Video Of 'Unaccompanied Migrant Children' Appears to Show Grown Men

Image Credits: Screenshot.

“Look at the tiny tots!” Ann Coulter quipped after The New York Times released video Thursday purportedly showing seven “unaccompanied migrant children” arriving in New York’s La Guardia Airport from Texas.

The video showed a group of grown ass men who probably lied about their ages to get favored treatment after coaching from some Soros-funded group:

No one was buying it:


Related Articles

Italy Moves to Seize Two Migrant Rescue Ships

Italy Moves to Seize Two Migrant Rescue Ships

World News
Comments
Almost half of Germans want Merkel to resign, poll shows

Almost half of Germans want Merkel to resign, poll shows

World News
Comments

Just Over The U.S. Border, A Once Mighty Nation Is In The Process Of A Complete And Total Societal Meltdown

World News
Comments

Border Truth: Human Trafficking, Parental Abuse & Sexual Slavery

World News
Comments

Swedish Bråvalla Music Festival Permanently Cancelled After Wave of Sex Attacks

World News
Comments

Comments