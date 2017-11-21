NYT Op-Ed: Manson Not Product Of Left, Instead Precursor To 'Far-Right'

On Tuesday, The New York Times, in its ongoing quest to find and publish the worst op-ed of all time, unleashed a screed so stupid that it actually measured up against the regular work of Charles Blow and Paul Krugman.

Today’s hottest take came courtesy of Baynard Woods, reporter and editor at the Real News Network, whatever that is. The title: “Charles Manson Was Not a Product of the Counterculture.” The piece says that instead, Manson was a forerunner to today’s conservatives.

Never mind the fact that the radical Left cheered Manson, including former Northwestern University professor and wife to Bill Ayers, Bernardine Dohrn. Never mind that Manson hung out with cultural figures ranging from Dennis Wilson to Neil Young to Jerry Rubin.

