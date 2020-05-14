NYT Panics After Instagram Influencers With Millions Of Followers Start Going Down The Rabbit Hole

The New York Times is in panic mode after seeing popular influencers are sharing the viral “Plandemic” conspiracy flick and talking about ObamaGate with their millions of followers instead of just posting selfies and pushing product.

NYT reporter Taylor Lorenz whined about the situation in a thread Wednesday on Twitter:


Jon Rappoport guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to show people the reason why they need to watch Vaxxed II https://www.vaxxed2.com/

The Times on Wednesday also ran a propaganda piece titled, “Get Ready for a Vaccine Information War,” that whines about “conspiracy theories” and “misinformation” spreading like wildfire on social media and calls for Big Tech companies to “take the threat of vaccine-related misinformation seriously and devote tremendous resources to stopping its spread.”

Rolling Stone joined in with an article whining about TikTok not doing enough to censor views they don’t like:

The only video I’ve seen censored as aggressively as Plandemic is the Brenton Tarrant mass shooting in New Zealand — which was a livestreamed massacre.

Nonetheless, despite Big Tech’s censorship just one Plandemic reupload of dozens on BitChute has over 1.3 million views.

I didn’t find the film particularly compelling but the fact it’s being censored like crazy is no doubt causing millions of people to want to watch it even more.

Censorship works best when people don’t even realize it’s happening but Big Tech has gone to such extremes to censor absolutely everything that it’s clearly now backfiring.

As I said in late April, we’re entering what may be the greatest revolutionary moment in a century and millions of Americans are sitting at home for the first time in their lives with nothing to distract them and studying how we’ve been railroaded and robbed of our futures by our criminal ruling oligarchs.

If our parasitic rulers wanted people to believe and trust everything they say, perhaps they should have thought about that before they decided to lie to the public non-stop about everything for decades.

This is the future you chose.

