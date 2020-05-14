NYT Panics After Instagram Influencers With Millions Of Followers Start Going Down The Rabbit Hole

The New York Times is in panic mode after seeing popular influencers are sharing the viral “Plandemic” conspiracy flick and talking about ObamaGate with their millions of followers instead of just posting selfies and pushing product.

NYT reporter Taylor Lorenz whined about the situation in a thread Wednesday on Twitter:

Another one with 2.3m followers. Carmella Rose spent yesterday posting about Obamagate, the plandemic video/promoting anti vaxx content in between photos and videos of herself https://t.co/6IcEwNbOQv pic.twitter.com/4CH6ziMNPd — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 13, 2020



Jon Rappoport guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to show people the reason why they need to watch Vaxxed II https://www.vaxxed2.com/

The evolution of L.A. #resistance influencers to full on conspiracy theorists is something to watch. Here's one influencer just 2 yrs ago, posing in RBG socks, calling herself a "nasty woman,” posting abt feminism and male privilege https://t.co/xV6sL9JcF3 pic.twitter.com/svfheojg4E — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 13, 2020

Here she is today posting a steady stream of content promoting COVID-19 and 5G conspiracies, QANON, anti vaxx messaging, and “censorship” abt the “plandemic”. She’s even launched a YT channel to “share this truth with others” https://t.co/xV6sL9JcF3 pic.twitter.com/B7RAUFaf3Q — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 13, 2020

People think “oh these influencers are just doing it for traffic” but that’s not it. Many people deeply believe this stuff now. They don’t care if they lose some followers b/c they see these dangerous conspiracies as the “truth” and are intent to spread it. pic.twitter.com/ooEBboQN62 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 13, 2020

The Times on Wednesday also ran a propaganda piece titled, “Get Ready for a Vaccine Information War,” that whines about “conspiracy theories” and “misinformation” spreading like wildfire on social media and calls for Big Tech companies to “take the threat of vaccine-related misinformation seriously and devote tremendous resources to stopping its spread.”

Wrote about a morbid thought I've been having lately, watching the spread of anti-vaxx propaganda like Plandemic. What if we develop a successful Covid-19 vaccine and a huge chunk of the population just…refuses to take it? https://t.co/Y61AlsJGVv — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) May 13, 2020

Rolling Stone joined in with an article whining about TikTok not doing enough to censor views they don’t like:

One video shows someone promoting the idea that the COVID vaccine is the "mark of the beast" and that he'd rather die than get a vaccine. It has 66,000 views and is one of the first that show up when you search the #vaccine hashtag. pic.twitter.com/0MAikroug9 — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) May 13, 2020

The only video I’ve seen censored as aggressively as Plandemic is the Brenton Tarrant mass shooting in New Zealand — which was a livestreamed massacre.

Nonetheless, despite Big Tech’s censorship just one Plandemic reupload of dozens on BitChute has over 1.3 million views.

I didn’t find the film particularly compelling but the fact it’s being censored like crazy is no doubt causing millions of people to want to watch it even more.

Censorship works best when people don’t even realize it’s happening but Big Tech has gone to such extremes to censor absolutely everything that it’s clearly now backfiring.

As I said in late April, we’re entering what may be the greatest revolutionary moment in a century and millions of Americans are sitting at home for the first time in their lives with nothing to distract them and studying how we’ve been railroaded and robbed of our futures by our criminal ruling oligarchs.

If our parasitic rulers wanted people to believe and trust everything they say, perhaps they should have thought about that before they decided to lie to the public non-stop about everything for decades.

This is the future you chose.

