NYT Poll: Majority Of Americans Support Tax Reform

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

A majority of Americans now support Republican-led tax reform, according to a new poll from The New York Times.

The poll, done in conjunction with Survey Monkey, says that 51 percent of Americans approve of tax reform, while just 46 percent disapprove. Republicans have enjoyed a steep rise in support for their tax reform plan, climbing from just 37 percent approval in December and then 46 percent approval in January.

Tax reform still has strong opposition from Democrats, with only 19 percent approval, but among Republicans the bill is enormously popular, sitting at 89 percent approval.

