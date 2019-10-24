NYT Quietly Edits Article: Now Claims Hillary Accused "Republicans," NOT "Russians," of Grooming Tulsi Gabbard

The New York Times was caught quietly editing an article which sparked a massive quarrel between Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard and Hillary Clinton.

The article from last Friday, which initially had Clinton accusing Russia of “grooming” Gabbard, now claims Hillary accused “Republicans” of grooming her for a third-party run.

Note changes to the article’s lead sentence, which dramatically change its context, in the screenshots below:

Before edit:



After edit:



The edit was caught by independent journalist Tim Pool, who called the NYT out on Twitter, pointing out the “stealth edit” was done without notice and with no editor’s note or correction to accompany it.

NYT just stealth edited the original story about Hillary Clinton to claim that she didnt say the Russians were grooming Tulsi But that Republicans were There is no correction, no notice, this was done quietly original story – https://t.co/DV3bGJ2oot pic.twitter.com/2GIx1cKoBW — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 23, 2019

Only after Pool’s tweet went viral did the NYT add a lengthy “correction” to the bottom of the article defending their silent edits and insisting Hillary was referring to Republicans.

At some point after I called them out they added a 'correction' However this is fake news. Clinton was asked about Trump and the Russians, she mentioned the bots and such supporting Tulsi were Russian and the podcast host said the headlines would read Trump and Russians pic.twitter.com/QFvBQv4n2q — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 23, 2019

The NYT later issued a tweet claiming they corrected the article and deleted a past tweet.

We’ve corrected this article and deleted an earlier tweet that incorrectly described Hillary Clinton’s recent comments from a podcast interview. https://t.co/DKKr3JzcKH — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) October 23, 2019

While the NYT is attempting to backtrack from its initial reporting, in the following podcast clip Clinton can clearly be heard accusing Gabbard of being a “favorite of the Russians,” along with Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who Clinton said is “also a Russian asset.”

The story went on to be picked up by nearly every single media outlet and was reported as Hillary claiming the Russians were using Tulsi to meddle in the 2020 election.

The headline also provoked a tremendous backlash from Gabbard, who took to Twitter almost immediately to challenge Hillary’s accusations.

“Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain,” Gabbard tweeted last Friday, challenging her to “Join the race directly.”

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a … — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

… powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 18, 2019

Gabbard also ripped into Clinton during an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“Ultimately she knows she can’t control me,” Gabbard told Tucker last Friday.

“I stand against everything that she represents and if I’m elected president, if I’m the Democratic nominee and elected president she will not be able to control me. She won’t be able to manipulate me. She won’t be able to continue to work from behind the curtains, to continue these regime change wars that have been so costly.”

