NYT reporter calls for Twitter to censor images of Biden inappropriately touching women, children

In the wake of new reports about former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. having inappropriate contact with women and children, as well as a resurgence of videos and images of his conduct, Nicole Perlroth of The New York Times is calling on Twitter to “handle,” or censor, the content.

Perlroth, a cyber security reporter, tweeted the plea to her nearly 24,000 followers on Tuesday — to a less-than-warm reception. The tweet was retweeted only 16 times, while it received nearly 700 comments — most of which condemned her desire for censorship.

In the past 24 hours, a new alt-right fake news meme had emerged of Biden as predator. How will @twitter handle? https://t.co/AfOCnJLu0D — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) November 14, 2017

“In the past 24 hours, a new alt-right fake news meme had emerged of Biden as a predator. How will @twitter handle?” Perlroth asked, quoting an in-depth thread from Richard Armande Mills featuring photos and videos of Biden’s behavior. The images contained within the thread were not doctored or altered.

NYT reporter wants Twitter to suspend anyone posting pictures of Joe Biden sexually harassing children and women. https://t.co/7AFAC6XLxq — Ali 👑 (@ali) November 15, 2017

The Tweet followed the release of my report on allegations from a Secret Service agent who had worked within the Biden residence at Washington’s Naval Observatory, the official home of the vice president.

Read more