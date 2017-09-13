NYT Reporter: I Know People 'Still In Therapy' Over Clinton Loss

New York Times reporter Yamiche Alcindor said Wednesday that she knows people who are “still in therapy” over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s election loss to President Donald Trump.

The “Morning Joe” panel was discussing Hillary Clinton’s new book, “What Happened” when Alcindor started listing those who were still having trouble accepting November’s election results.

“I think the intention of the book was two things. One it was to really, I think just vent and get it out there. Because there are so many people like Hillary Clinton who are still writing about this, who are still thinking about this, who are still in therapy, frankly. Sources I know who are still really upset about the election,” she said.

