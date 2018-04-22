NYT Reporter: 'I Wanted To Scream At Every Critic' of Hillary Clinton

New York Times political reporter Amy Chozick has written a book about covering both of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns called Chasing Hillary.

Washington Post book reviewer Carlos Lozada showed that there was a reason the candidate was surrounded by female correspondents. They all felt her pain.

Chozick is indignant about the prejudice swirling around Clinton’s candidacy and fantasizes about defending her.

“Bernie’s supporters, Republicans, and garden-variety Hillary haters always told me it wasn’t about gender,” she writes. “They’d vote for a woman, just not THAT woman. . . . I wanted to scream at every critic that thirty years of sexist attacks had turned her into that woman. That sooner or later, the higher we climb, the harder we work, we all become that woman.”

Read more