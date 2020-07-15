NYT Reporter Quits, Says She Was Forced Out By Woke Mob For Her 'Wrongthink'

New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss has quit and issued a scathing explanation, saying the newspaper is no longer a place where ‘intellectual curiosity’ is tolerated, and that she was essentially forced out by a woke mob of insiders who disagreed with her ‘wrongthink’.

Weiss, who identifies politically as more of a classic liberal, or a ‘left-leaning centrist’ as she has described it, has charged the Times of “unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, and constructive discharge”.

“My own forays into Wrongthink have made me the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views,” Weiss wrote in her resignation letter.

“They have called me a Nazi and a racist; I have learned to brush off comments about how I’m ‘writing about the Jews again.’ Several colleagues perceived to be friendly with me were badgered by coworkers.” she added.

Weiss regularly writes positive opinion pieces concerning the Israeli government, and focuses on anti-semitism issues, and has thus been labelled a zionist by those who disagree with her outlook.

“My work and my character are openly demeaned on company-wide Slack channels where masthead editors regularly weigh in. There, some coworkers insist I need to be rooted out if this company is to be a truly ‘inclusive’ one, while others post ax emojis next to my name.” Weiss explains in her letter.

“Still other New York Times employees publicly smear me as a liar and a bigot on Twitter with no fear that harassing me will be met with appropriate action. They never are.” she adds.

Weiss angered the woke mob that has taken over the NYT earlier this year when she publicly revealed the behind the scenes chaos that unfolded when the newspaper published an Op-Ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), in which he advocated deploying the military to put down unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Weiss defended the decision to publish Cotton’s piece, and revealed that a “new guard” at the Times is pushing a world view of “safetyism,” which threatens free speech.

The New Guard has a different worldview, one articulated best by @JonHaidt and @glukianoff. They call it "safetyism," in which the right of people to feel emotionally and psychologically safe trumps what were previously considered core liberal values, like free speech. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) June 4, 2020

Weiss blasted the Times for allowing “this kind of behavior to go on inside your company in full view of the paper’s entire staff and the public.”

“Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery,” Weiss continues, adding “But the truth is that intellectual curiosity—let alone risk-taking—is now a liability at The Times.”

“Why edit something challenging to our readers, or write something bold only to go through the numbing process of making it ideologically kosher, when we can assure ourselves of job security (and clicks) by publishing our 4000th op-ed arguing that Donald Trump is a unique danger to the country and the world? And so self-censorship has become the norm.” Weiss scathingly comments.

“What rules that remain at The Times are applied with extreme selectivity. If a person’s ideology is in keeping with the new orthodoxy, they and their work remain unscrutinized. Everyone else lives in fear of the digital thunderdome. Online venom is excused so long as it is directed at the proper targets.” She outlines in the letter.

Weiss describes the woke mob at the Times as like being almost non-human:

“The paper of record is, more and more, the record of those living in a distant galaxy, one whose concerns are profoundly removed from the lives of most people,” she asserts.

“This is a galaxy in which, to choose just a few recent examples, the Soviet space program is lauded for its ‘diversity’; the doxxing of teenagers in the name of justice is condoned; and the worst caste systems in human history includes the United States alongside Nazi Germany.” she adds.

“America is a great country that deserves a great newspaper,” Weiss concludes.

