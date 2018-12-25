NYT Reporters Advocate Tracking Gun Purchases Made with Credit Cards

The New York Times published an article on Monday suggesting that credit card companies surveil cardholders who purchase firearms.

The NYT piece, authored by Andrew Ross Sorkin, noted that a number of mass shooters purchased their weapons and ammo using credit cards. Banks are required to alert federal authorities to purchases exceeding $10,000, but there are rules preventing them from seeing precisely what goods users are purchasing.

Nonetheless, NYT’s Sorkin suggests that banks track purchases at sporting goods stores and gun shops and prevent cardholders from purchasing multiple firearms “in a short period of time” and report unusual spending patterns.

I’ve been working on this NYT project for months: Many of the deadliest mass shootings in the US were carried out by killers who used credit cards to buy high-powered weapons+ammunition that they couldn’t otherwise afford. No one was watching. https://t.co/IU2wGj4P7F — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) December 24, 2018

