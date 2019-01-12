NYT Reveals FBI Launched Coup Against President Trump Based on Rumors

A report by the New York Times reveals that the FBI launched another investigation against President Trump after he fired disgraced FBI Director James Comey in 2017.

The report on the Deep State-led FBI shows the agency launched the probe into Trump based on unverified rumors, with some officials believing without evidence Trump was being directed by the Russians to fire Comey.

But buried further down, the article specifically states there is still no evidence to suggest Trump had any contact with Russian officials.

“No evidence has emerged publicly that Mr. Trump was secretly in contact with or took direction from Russian government officials,” the article states in the 9th paragraph.

Trump responded to the bogus story in a lengthy tweet-storm Saturday, saying the FBI has “NO interest in going after the Real Collusion” perpetrated by Hillary Clinton and her Deep State cronies.

“Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!”

“Funny thing about James Comey. Everybody wanted him fired, Republican and Democrat alike. After the rigged & botched Crooked Hillary investigation, where she was interviewed on July 4th Weekend, not recorded or sworn in, and where she said she didn’t know anything (a lie)…”

“…the FBI was in complete turmoil (see N.Y. Post) because of Comey’s poor leadership and the way he handled the Clinton mess (not to mention his usurpation of powers from the Justice Department). My firing of James Comey was a great day for America.”

“He was a Crooked Cop who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats – leaking machines who have NO interest in going after the Real Collusion (and much more) by Crooked Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee. Just Watch!” he added.