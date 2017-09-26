NYT Ripped For Saying Communism Taught Chinese Women To Think 'Big'

The New York Times was taken to task Tuesday for a tweet that downplayed the “flaws” of communism and argued how it benefited Chinese women.

The tweet linked to an op-ed from Chinese freelancer Helen Gao arguing that many Chinese women believed their lot was improved by the revolution. “The Communists did many terrible things,” she quotes grandmother as saying. “But they made women’s lives much better.”

For all its flaws, the Communist revolution taught Chinese women to dream big https://t.co/Fci82iAPxM — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) September 26, 2017

