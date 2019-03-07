NYT Says Border at ‘Breaking Point’ 1 Month After ‘Fact Check’ Claimed No Emergency

One month after claiming there is “no emergency” at the border, the far-left New York Times now concedes the border is at a “breaking point.”

In real time, as President Trump gave his State of the Union speech last month, the Times branded the president a liar over his claim that there is an “urgent national crisis” at our border.

“This is false,” the Times told its readers, using a non sequitur about individuals attempting to cross the border, while admitting — at the bottom of the fact check — that a “record number of families have tried to cross the border in recent months.”

Read more