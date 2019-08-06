NYT Scraps Positive Trump Headline After Leftists Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions

The New York Times was set to run a headline framing Trump in a positive light, before a left-wing outrage mob prompted them to change it.

A screenshot of Tuesday’s NYT front page showed the Times’ headline for a front page story about the El Paso shooting was originally titled, “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism,” focusing on the president’s unifying comments in the wake of the tragedy.

“Not sure ‘TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM’ is how I would have framed the story,” Nate Silver tweeted in response to the newspaper’s top headline.

Anti-Trump leftists agreed with Silver and threatened to cancel their subscriptions, popularizing the hashtag #CancelNYT on Twitter overnight.

Responding to the perceived outrage, the newspaper released a second edition, with the headline changed to one with a much more negative tone, “Assailing Hate But Not Guns,” giving the impression that President Trump isn’t doing enough to stem what the left refers to as “gun violence.”

For supporters of the president, the headline change was more of the same from a media outlet which has repeatedly proven itself to be an anti-Trump publication.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Related Articles

Pictured: Ohio Shooter Wore Antifa Mask and Woman's Dress

Pictured: Ohio Shooter Wore Antifa Mask and Woman’s Dress

U.S. News
Comments
Study: Media Fascination With Mass Shooters is Creating More Mass Shooters

Study: Media Fascination With Mass Shooters is Creating More Mass Shooters

U.S. News
Comments

CNN & AP Finally Admit the Dayton Mass Shooter Was a Left-Wing Extremist

U.S. News
comments

Far-Left Protesters Descend on Mitch McConnell’s Home, Threaten to “Stab the Motherf**ker in the Heart”

U.S. News
comments

Reza Aslan Calls For “Eradication” of Kellyanne Conway and All Trump Supporters

U.S. News
comments

Comments