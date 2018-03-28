NYT Waits 12 Paragraphs Before Noting Suspect In Jewish Woman's Murder Is 'Of North African Origin'

The New York Times waited twelve paragraphs before informing their readers that the principal suspect behind the gruesome murder of an 85-year-old Jewish woman last week in Paris is “of North African origin.”

From The New York Times, “She Survived the Holocaust, to Die in a 2018 Hate Crime”:

PARIS — An 85-year-old woman who as a child narrowly escaped France’s most notorious wartime roundup of Jews has been murdered in Paris, and the authorities are calling it a hate crime.

The body of the woman, Mireille Knoll, was found on Friday in her apartment in the city’s working-class 11th Arrondissement. She had been stabbed to death, and her body was partly burned after her attackers apparently tried to set fire to the apartment.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Monday that Ms. Knoll had been killed because of the “membership, real or supposed, of the victim of a particular religion” — a roundabout way of saying she was killed because she was Jewish.

Ms. Knoll was a child in Paris when, in the summer of 1942, the French police, cooperating with the Germans, rounded up thousands of the city’s Jews, stuffing them into a cycling stadium, the Vélodrome d’Hiver. Virtually all were subsequently murdered at Auschwitz.

Ms. Knoll’s mother, summoned to the stadium like other Parisian Jews, was able to escape at the last minute with her daughter because she had a Brazilian passport, said Meyer Habib, a member of Parliament who has spoken with one of Ms. Knoll’s sons.

Francis Kalifat, the head of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France, said: “This makes one feel something absolutely terrible. She escaped the anti-Semitism of the Nazis, but in the end her destiny followed her because she was killed because of anti-Semitism.”

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said that “to attack a Jew is to attack France, and the values that are the very basis of the nation.”

A number of anti-Semitic episodes have shaken France, including the murder last year of Sarah Halimi, an elderly Jewish woman, by a man of Malian origin who shouted, “God is great” before throwing her out a window.