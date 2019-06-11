NYT YouTube Cover Story Falls Apart: 'Alt-Right' Caleb Cain Now Says He Was 'An Alt-Lite Civ Nat'

Caleb Cain, an unknown who was plastered on the front page of the New York Times on Saturday in a pro-censorship piece claiming he was “radicalized” by YouTube’s recommended algorithms, said Sunday on Twitter that he was an “alt-lite civ[ic] nat[ionalist].”

That claim blatantly contradicts his own slickly produced Twitter profile, which describes himself as “Caleb Cain-Former Alt-Right.”

in interviews you say that you never actually thought white people needed their own country or anything like that. can you clarify in what sense you were "alt-right"? youre doing all these interviews and branding yourself this way, what "radical beliefs" did you actually have? pic.twitter.com/ywMPSSAYz4 — owen cyclops (@owenbroadcast) June 9, 2019

I clearly state I was an alt-lite civ nat in interviews. — Caleb Cain-Former Alt-Right (@Faradayspeaks) June 9, 2019

Well, you're either lying in your interviews, or you're lying here: pic.twitter.com/4hc7BnH0ae — Reed Peeples (@FiercelyHuman) June 9, 2019

your name literally says former alt right, right here, and the new york times article is titled "the making of a youtube radical". im asking what beliefs made you alt-right / a radical, what specific beliefs did you have? pic.twitter.com/gh0YPHDKWR — owen cyclops (@owenbroadcast) June 9, 2019

This is a major contradiction. He claims to be “former alt-right” yet says he was never alt-right and was instead a “alt-lite civic nationalist,” which is basically just a mainstream conservative in the Trump era.

Tim Pool had a great video over the weekend exposing the New York Times’ hit piece:

The truth of the matter is the New York Times has radicalized more people than anyone elsethrough their hate-filled propaganda.



Youtube is receiving a backlash after they blocked channels that were simply posting footage from the Nazi Germany era for educational purposes. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex via Skype to expose Big Tech’s motives are to control what the population is allowed to see and believe.

In their cover story hit piece, they claim this clown was radicalized into becoming a “TradCon,” which literally just means traditional conservative.

Which is more “radical” and “extreme,” traditional conservatism or these articles printed in The New York Times over the past several months?

Drag Queen Story Hour is the epitome of family values, according to New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg. https://t.co/P7QTioYQL1 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 8, 2019

Mass third-world immigration is a form of divine punishment for the West's sins, according to The New York Times' Suketu Mehta. https://t.co/dhyETcklGb — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) June 8, 2019

Up is down and down is up. https://t.co/kYs0PTSb0O — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 22, 2019

NYT Writer: White People Stole Everything They Have And Will Destroy the Planet https://t.co/iPXSjcDlqx — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 31, 2018

NYT's Michelle Goldberg is calling for newly-resigned DHS head Kirstjen Nielsen to be blacklisted by Corporate America & made "a permanent pariah" due to her role in the Trump admin. She said it should "serve as a warning to others" who supported Trump. https://t.co/9nkFs8MKEb — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 9, 2019

NYT: Sarah Jeong's Anti-White Racism Is Justified Because Trolls Called Her Mean Names On The Internet https://t.co/pl83JE4ttj — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 2, 2018

Is watching a recommended video on YouTube more likely to radicalize someone than watching a New York Times reporter call for the government to scrap the First Amendment?

CBS News released a propaganda segment on Monday with NYT tech reporter Cecilia Kang where they suggested the US govt could do an end run around the 1st Amendment through strict "regulations" in order to suppress "hate speech" and "misinformation" online. https://t.co/o3ZGMWzK1j — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) April 30, 2019

The media and our crooked government sabotaging Trump’s presidency and preventing any of the change we voted for from getting through (and actually forcing us to accept the opposite) is what is “radicalizing” people, not independent voices from a wide range of political perspectives telling the truth about what’s happening on YouTube.

This Caleb Cain character’s shady background and slickly produced Twitter profile reminds me of one of the campaigns the UK government staged with the help of a PR firm in order to “manage” the responses to terrorist attacks to suit government narratives (they farm this out to other governments).

All these heavily funded left-wing think tanks have been funding “deradicalization” research ever since Trump won in 2016 and coming up with phony “reports” to justify internet censorship.

Do these tweets come across as though they were written by a video gamer “radicalized” by YouTube or by a female working for a PR firm?

#AbortionIsAWomansRight This shouldn't need to be said — Caleb Cain-Former Alt-Right (@Faradayspeaks) May 16, 2019

I will be going live with @theserfstv at 6pm EST on their channel.

Be sure to go check out their channel so you don’t miss it.

They have been really supportive of me during this journey.

Will also be premiering a new video around 8pm EST! See you all then. Stay safe guys. — Caleb Cain-Former Alt-Right (@Faradayspeaks) May 15, 2019

A lot of negativity lately. Per usual. But here’s something uplifting. Look at that smile!!!!! https://t.co/7m61VTfzr8 — Caleb Cain-Former Alt-Right (@Faradayspeaks) May 14, 2019

I suspect it’s not just a coincidence the New York Times dropped this story just as GooTube ramped up their censorship and declared war on right-wing free speech.

Last year, the New York Times editorial board compared right-wingers to jihadists to demand censorship of social media.

NYT Editorial Board Compares Right-Wingers to Jihadists, Demands Censorship Of Social Media https://t.co/axavicKRbE — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 26, 2018

They know this is going to radicalize people but they don’t care.

They’re desperate to regain control of the narrative and they’re willing to censor anyone and everyone who stands in their way to try and bring it about.