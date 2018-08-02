NYTimes Hires Woman Who Sent Tons Of Anti-white Racist Tweets

The New York Times’ newest editorial hire has a history of racist tweets against white people.

NYT announced on Wednesday that they hired Sarah Jeong to join their editorial board. Jeong previously wrote for the Verge and authored “The Internet of Garbage,” a book about online harassment and free speech.

Meet the newest member of the New York Times editorial board. I'd say that these tweets were part of her resumè when she applied for the job. pic.twitter.com/CLgFvPeAgM — Garbage Human 🗑 (@GarbageHuman_) August 2, 2018

Shortly after Jeong’s hire, Twitter users unearthed old tweets in which she expressed an extreme distaste for white people.

“Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants,” she tweeted in 2016.

