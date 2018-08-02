NYTimes Hires Woman Who Sent Tons Of Anti-white Racist Tweets

The New York Times’ newest editorial hire has a history of racist tweets against white people.

NYT announced on Wednesday that they hired Sarah Jeong to join their editorial board. Jeong previously wrote for the Verge and authored “The Internet of Garbage,” a book about online harassment and free speech.

Shortly after Jeong’s hire, Twitter users unearthed old tweets in which she expressed an extreme distaste for white people.

“Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants,” she tweeted in 2016.

