NYT's Paul Krugman: 'Pink Pussy Hats Symbol Of Our Delivery From Evil'

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman clowned it up on Tuesday by suggesting that the “pink pussy hats” of the Women’s March in January “should be the symbol of our delivery from evil.” Just put a pussy hat on the Statue of Liberty and call it a day! His column was titled “America Is Not Yet Lost.”

Early this year the commentator David Frum warned that the slide into authoritarianism would be unstoppable “if people retreat into private life, if critics grow quieter, if cynicism becomes endemic.” But so far that hasn’t happened.

What we’ve seen instead is the emergence of a highly energized resistance. That resistance made itself visible literally the day after Trump took office, with the huge women’s marches that took place on Jan. 21, dwarfing the thin crowds at the inauguration.

