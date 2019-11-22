NYT's Paul Krugman: 'The Deep State Contains Some Really Impressive, Principled People'

The New York Times has gone from insisting the deep state “doesn’t exist” to admitting it’s real but insisting it’s totally awesome.

“One side lesson from this inquiry is that the Deep State contains some really impressive, principled people,” NYT columnist Paul Krugman said Thursday on Twitter. “Which is why Trump hates it so much.”

One side lesson from this inquiry is that the Deep State contains some really impressive, principled people. Which is why Trump hates it so much. https://t.co/5at4dcPBMN — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 21, 2019

The Times ran an article in October saying “the deep state is alive and well” and here to “rescue the Republic” from Trump.

Two years earlier, they ran an article saying Trump was fighting a deep state “that doesn’t exist.”

We’re supposed to be delighted that we have a thoroughly unimpressive shadow government ensuring the prog-globalist agenda marches on unimpeded no matter who we vote into office.

Fiona Hill says “the longest-running anti-Semitic trope” against George Soros — that she and Amb. Yovanovitch were also targets of — are the new Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” pic.twitter.com/WZOgzhiGto — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 21, 2019

.@IngrahamAngle Exposing the Leftist Tactics Used by the Swamp to Shut Down Legitimate Criticisms: If you question George Soros, you're an anti-semite If you question Open Border policies, you're anti-immigrant. If you question affirmative action, you're a racist. pic.twitter.com/EG6T4SDomC — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 22, 2019

