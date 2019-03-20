NYU Hires Leftist Who Falsely Accused ICE Agent of Having Nazi Tattoo As New Journalism Professor

New York University has hired a new journalism professor — a leftist fired by The New Yorker for falsely accusing an ICE agent of sporting a Nazi tattoo.

Talia Lavin will teach the undergraduate course “Reporting on the Far Right” in the fall semester of 2019 at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute.

Lavin made headlines last June after she accused wheelchair-bound ICE agent Justin Gaertner of having a Nazi Iron Cross tattoo over his left elbow. She later deleted her tweet after learning that the tattoo in question turned out to be a Maltese Cross — a symbol used by veterans who fought abroad.

She “resigned” from The New Yorker shortly thereafter, and was later hired by Soros-backed far-left organization Media Matters.

Read the full ICE statement regarding erroneous attacks on ICE employee for #military tattoo: pic.twitter.com/BwA8kFWNFV — ICE (@ICEgov) June 18, 2018

One journalism student called out NYU’s decision to hire a hardcore social justice warrior to teach a journalism class.

“I sympathize with Lavin’s politics, but I don’t know why someone who had to quit their journalism job for falsely implying someone is a Nazi should be teaching at NYU,” said the student.

“I know there are plenty of reporters out there in need of work who haven’t made a mistake like that.”

It appears NYU has also failed to be transparent about Lavin’s leftist ideology.

“Neither Lavin’s three-year tenure at the New Yorker nor her stint at Media Matters are mentioned on her official NYU faculty bio,” TheWrap reported Wednesday.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Millie Weaver joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how she and her team infiltrated a leftist group that roams the internet trolling chat and comment boxes by posting phony, contrived racial attacks between online users that happen to be coming from the same exact troll farm.