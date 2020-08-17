NZ Prime Minister Delays Election Due to Coronavirus

While President Trump was labeled a “fascist” for suggesting the election should be delayed due to coronavirus, New Zealand’s Prime Minister just did exactly that with barely a whimper of dissent.

At the end of last month, Trump tweeted, “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The Washington Post said the tweet “checks all 8 rules for fascist propaganda,” while the New York Times asserted that Trump should be removed from office if he attempted to to delay the election.

Now New Zealand Prime Minister and globalist darling Jacinda Ardern has delayed the national election for a month because the country experienced just 58 new coronavirus cases.

“Didn’t Trump get attacked for suggesting something similar?” asked Christopher Snowden.

#ZeroCovid going well then. Didn’t Trump get attacked for suggesting something similar? https://t.co/OKYbiUyWI9 — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) August 16, 2020

“Did she get the idea from Trump?” asked Zero Hedge.

NEW ZEALAND'S ARDERN DELAYS ELECTION BY FOUR WEEKS TO OCT 17 Did she get the idea from Trump? — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 16, 2020

Apparently, delaying elections is sensible and reasonable if you’re a leftist in power, but for anyone else it’s a chilling precursor to fascism.

As we previously highlighted, authorities in New Zealand have said that they will put all new coronavirus infectees and their close family members in “quarantine facilities.”

Ardern herself also confirmed that if people refused to take a coronavirus test, they would be held in these facilities (against their will) for at least 14 days.

Postponing elections, holding people in camps.

But Trump’s the fascist!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!