O Canada: Memes Mock Justin "Blackface" Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one of the poster boys for the woke left, is engulfed in a controversy of his making after photos surfaced of him wearing blackface on at least three separate occasions.

To make matters worse, Trudeau at a press conference Thursday couldn’t say definitively whether these were the only instances where he wore blackface, as many call for his resignation.

The internet couldn’t resist turning Trudeau’s blackface debacle into the meme of the day.

WATCH: PJW – Justin Trudeau is Cancelled


