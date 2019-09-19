O Canada: Memes Mock Justin "Blackface" Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, one of the poster boys for the woke left, is engulfed in a controversy of his making after photos surfaced of him wearing blackface on at least three separate occasions.
To make matters worse, Trudeau at a press conference Thursday couldn’t say definitively whether these were the only instances where he wore blackface, as many call for his resignation.
Reporter: "how many times did you wear blackface"
Justin Trudeau: "uh, I think… I think it is obvious that this is something that was deeply regrettable. I'm weary of being definitive about this, bc the recent pics that came out… I had not remembered" pic.twitter.com/AujJHhiAcc
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 19, 2019
The internet couldn’t resist turning Trudeau’s blackface debacle into the meme of the day.
Justin Trudeau looking at pictures of Justin Trudeau in blackface pic.twitter.com/M2fFbCbrg9
— KB (@KaraRBrown) September 19, 2019
Several years ago whilst abroad, I dressed up like 2001 Justin Trudeau, I now apologise #blackface pic.twitter.com/mU8Ol3NXz8
— Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) September 19, 2019
Just got sent this ripper Trudeau meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/H02NndxPJ2
— Click (@ClickCollins) September 19, 2019
— Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) September 19, 2019
BROKE: Blackface with turban
WOKE: Whiteface with turban
BESPOKE: Whitefamily in turbans pic.twitter.com/TBzWl1aPDH
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 19, 2019
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 19, 2019
This remake sucks pic.twitter.com/oUOkiYytir
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 19, 2019
Trudeau just took a DNA testhttps://t.co/ixf43v51W0 pic.twitter.com/hXU1v7plPM
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 19, 2019
Invest In Buck / Trudeau Memes Now! Buy Buy Buy https://t.co/8RdBzOVJRB
— SpaceForce7 (@Space_Force7) September 19, 2019
Canadian Apologizeshttps://t.co/9dwip5frgc
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 19, 2019
Nobody:
No one:
Justin Trudeau: pic.twitter.com/KeVv5s4vEs
— Littlest Baby (@IfyNwadiwe) September 19, 2019
Literally nobody:
Justin Trudeau: pic.twitter.com/28zkL11k08
— D R I V E (@LMAOBS) September 19, 2019
Ralph Northam Assures Trudeau His Political Career Will Suffer No Consequences Whatsoeverhttps://t.co/pdYXv47DLY
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 19, 2019
