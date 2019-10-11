Oak Park Trustee Susan Buchanan: "You Are a White Male! Shut Up!"

Oak Park trustee Susan Buchanan told her male colleagues, “you are a white male….so shut up!” during a board meeting on racial equity.

Buchanan, who is white, even lectured a Palestinian migrant, Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb, telling him, “Your skin is light enough. Stop it!”

The outburst prompted a round of applause from citizens who attended the meeting.

“You have been white from birth,” Buchanan told fellow trustees Dan Moroney and Deno Andrews. “Why are you arguing what is a system of oppression? You’ve never experienced one, so shut up! I don’t want to hear from you! Just stop Dan, just stop Deno. You are not oppressed and people in Oak Park and we are trying to recognize that as a community.”

“We have a chance to make history. It is time for this community to face equity. Enough! And you stop it! You are a white male! You stop it, you are a white male!” she added.

The discussion was centered around a proposal to update the board’s diversity statement.

One of her colleagues tried to argue, commenting, “I think if we reduce these conversations to ‘nobody cares because you are a white male,’ I don’t think we’re doing this right.”

“I’m so tired of hearing two white men tell us what systems of oppression are,” Buchanan said. “This is like if you guys wanted to tell us what it’s like to have a menstrual cycle.”

Because in a meeting focused on anti-racism, it’s not hypocritical at all to silence someone because of their skin color.

Maybe Buchanan should take a look in the mirror before being so racist as to think she speaks for people of color.

“Had Buchanan been a conservative who held views like those of Patrick J. Buchanan, she would be hounded out of office for going on a “racist tirade” against a “Palestinian immigrant,” comments Chris Menahan.

“Had she made the same comments and replaced “white” with “black,” her outburst would be the top story in the country and she’d be facing criminal charges for ethnic intimidation.”

“Instead, because she’s a liberal white woman, the local media ran cover for her, the national media ignored the story, and she instead received applause and succeeded in forcing through her BS virtue signaling statement.”

Meanwhile, the whole farce reminds us of this classic…

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————