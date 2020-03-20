OANN Reporter Owns Journos Who Wrote Pathetic Note About 'Chinese Virus' Question

A reporter with OANN fired back at leftist journalists in the White House press corps who wrote a passive aggressive note after she asked the President whether ‘Chinese food’ is racist.

Chanel Rion of the One America News Network asked the question to make the point that the leftist media is parroting communist Chinese narratives about the spread of the coronavirus, and obsessing about Trump calling it ‘the Chinese virus’.

Watch:

Listen to this great question @ChanelRion of @OANN

Is it alarming that major media players are are consistently siding w foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latin gangs and cartels, and they work right here at the White House with direct access to you and your staff. pic.twitter.com/6IpVcUC5e3 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 19, 2020

Rion’s question triggered leftist reporters into a frenzy, and prompted one to leave a passive aggressive note. Of course, it was anonymous:

The tiny cable channel @OANN can do whatever it wants. What it chose to do today – is shameful. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 19, 2020

Someone left this note for the OAN personality at the White House: “Do you think your question was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?” pic.twitter.com/Jy8rzVs5Y0 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 19, 2020

Ah, workplace drama… ever so incomplete without that dash of anonymous passive aggression. Welcome to the basement. pic.twitter.com/s7minUhwpa — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) March 19, 2020

Rion wrote a scathing letter in response to the note, stating “I don’t give a damn about whether the presumably delicate sensitivities of the brutal Chinese Communist Party are offended or not”:

During the same press briefing that this stemmed from, the President quipped that there was not enough social distancing between the journalists and that some of them needed to be gotten rid of:

PLEASE ENJOY

You’re actually sitting too close. We should really probably get rid of Another 75-80% of you pic.twitter.com/ZuONg7SyKv — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 19, 2020

Trump repeatedly referred to the coronavirus as ‘the Chinese virus’ again, and had even written the phrase into his notes, crossing out and replacing ‘coronavirus’:

Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!