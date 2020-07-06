OB/GYN Docs in U.S. Want COVID-19 Vaccines Tested on Pregnant Women

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report on pregnancy and SARS-CoV-2 infection released on June 26 suggested that pregnant women may be at increased risk for COVID-19 complications. The report was followed by a statement issued by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) urging that pregnant and lactating women be included in COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics trials and that pregnant women be among the first to get the vaccine after it is licensed.

Pregnant Women Report Fewer COVID-19 Symptoms

The CDC reported that the government’s COVID-19 surveillance program has received reports of 326,335 women of reproductive age (15-44 years) who had positive rest results for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Data on pregnancy status was available for 29 percent of the women, and among these, 9 percent were pregnant.

Symptomatic pregnant and non-pregnant women reported similar frequencies of cough and shortness of breath during COVID-19 infections. However, pregnant women less frequently reported headache, muscle aches, fever, chills, and diarrhea.

Chronic Conditions Reported During COVID-19 Infections May Be Pregnancy Related

Chronic lung disease, diabetes mellitus, and cardiovascular disease were reported among pregnant women at roughly twice the rate of those who were not pregnant. However, data was not available to distinguish whether chronic conditions were present before or were uniquely associated with pregnancy (e.g. gestational diabetes or hypertensive disorders of pregnancy).

Read more



The fraud of the Covid-19 plandemic is seen everywhere

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!