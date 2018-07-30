Obama Admin Persecution Drove Human Rights Activists Out to Sea

Image Credits: FreeMartyG/YouTube.

The trial of Martin Gottesfeld, a computer engineer-turned-human rights activist, begins on Monday over the Justine Pelletier case, where Gottesfeld faces federal hacking charges.

The Gottesfeld’s then fled to Cuba for asylum in a motorboat, but broke down and were later rescued by a Disney cruise line.

You can hear the entire story of Gottesfeld’s case below:


