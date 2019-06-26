Obama Admin’s Anti-Trump Actions Revealed in Newly Disclosed Documents

Image Credits: J. Scott Applewhite / Pool / AP/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

Stunning new information just released by the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) shows that the Obama administration stepped up efforts – just days before President Trump took office – to undermine Trump and his administration.

The ACLJ, where I serve as chief counsel, has obtained records that show the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, under Director James Clapper, eagerly pushed to get new procedures as part of an anti-Trump effort. The procedures increased access to raw signals intelligence before the conclusion of the Obama administration, just days before President Trump was inaugurated.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

By greatly expanding access to classified information by unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats, the Obama administration paved the way for a shadow government to leak classified information – endangering our national security and severely jeopardizing the integrity and reputation of our critical national security apparatus – in an attempt to undermine President Trump.

A Google executive was caught on camera during a Project Veritas undercover investigation admitting to plans to rig the election in 2020.


