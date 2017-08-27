Obama adviser: Trump asking to drop case against Arpaio could get him impeached

Image Credits: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Image.

President Obama’s former communications director Dan Pfeiffer blasted President Trump over a report that he had asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to drop the federal criminal case against Sheriff Joe Arpaio, saying if the report is true, Trump could be impeached.

“Asking the Attorney General to drop a case against a political ally is the kind of thing people get impeached for,” Pfeiffer tweeted Saturday.

The Washington Post reported earlier Saturday that Trump had asked Sessions to drop the case against Arpaio, who was a surrogate for Trump on the campaign trail.

Trump decided that he would pardon Arpaio if the sheriff was found guilty in the federal case, after advisers warned him against dropping the charges.

